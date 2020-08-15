India Independence Day celebrated in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today there was a celebration in North Charleston recognizing India’s Independence Day.

August 15 marks 73 years since India received its independence from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Celebrations included speeches from leaders within the India Association of Greater Charleston and several performances from members.

This year, people were encouraged to watch the events online to keep crowds to a minimum and practice social distancing.

The India Association of Greater Charleston raised money for COVID-19 relief here in the Lowcountry and India.

They have plans to continue their efforts in the future.