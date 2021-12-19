Injured man sought after by deputies after stabbing report on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man who was reportedly stabbed on St. Helena Island.

According to BCSO, deputies received a report on Sunday of a stabbing incident that happened at Tiger Express off Sea Island Parkway.

Deputies say that man ran into a wooded area after the stabbing.

Deputies, K9s, and the Aviation Unit are searching near the area of Sea Island Parkway and Polowana Road. The man is described to be caucasian, 5’08” in height, wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

BCSO says “there does not appear to be a public safety threat, as the subject who reportedly stabbed the man was located near the scene.”

The incident is being investigated.

Those with information concerning the victim’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.