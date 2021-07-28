Innovative STEM camp sparks interest in law enforcement careers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A camp designed at helping 7 to 19 year old’s from underprivileged families get hands-on experience, in “Stem” or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Moncks Corner including the work Police do to solve crime scenes.

“We have learned about bones, painted, and right now we are learning about crime scenes and the human body,” said Janae Peeple, camper.

News 2 cameras caught up with students learning about crime scenes and science at this one-day camp. Campers told me what they want to be when they grow up.

Bella Gore tells me that she wants to be a scientist when she grows up.

The camp encourages children to start thinking about their future and job opportunities they may not have considered.

“Some of our children would never have access to this experience, allowing Blueprint camp to come from Georgia to give 30 of our students that exposure is incredible,” said Shelah Durat, Community Hope director.

The founder of the camp, Blueprint, told me why she created the program.

“What I’m trying to do is put different career pathways into these kid’s hands. I want to expose them to different careers that are out there in law enforcement, public safety and have them see we can all do this job,” said Linnell Burton, Founder of Blueprint.

Blueprint teaches crime scene investigation through forensic science youth camps put on around the world.

“Then they can be a crime scene investigator like me or be a crime scene investigator or pathologist. That’s what I want them to get, a career out of it,” said Burton, Founder of Blueprint.

Thirty kids got to attend the camp. Organizers say they had to turn some kids away because they didn’t have enough spots.

They are hoping to have another camp like this one in the winter for 100 kids. Parents can get more information at the Community Hope Impact Center in Moncks Corner.