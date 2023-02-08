CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community.

“I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and get to impact where I live,” said Singleton.

Singleton is a former professional baseball player whose mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed in the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. After the tragedy, he began his career travelling around the country speaking to groups.

“There’s no greater thing that I can do than impact the kids that are right down the street from me. I want them to see what’s possible. I want them to see that there’s a whole world out there, not just their neighborhood,” said Singleton.

During the month of February, his Black History Month Reading Tour is making the rounds in ten states. Toys for Tots is partnering with Singleton to donate about a thousand books to school children.

“I definitely want to talk about Jackie Robinson, me being a Black baseball player. He’s one of my heroes. Reverend Dr. (Martin Luther) King Junior. is one. LeBron James is definitely one. Growing up and seeing him break the all-time leading scorers record. So many others. Mae Jemison and Maya Angelou,” said Singleton.

Students and teachers were nothing short of entertained by Singleton’s speech. Fifth grade teacher Destiny Heyward says that he has the chance to change the lives of her students.

“(The students) know that they don’t just have to be where I’m from. They can be anywhere in this world,” said Heyward. “We have a lot of hate towards another race, but it shouldn’t be that way. I love how he says ‘Love thy neighbor,’ because everyone should get along. We’re all friends. We’re all related.”

Love and self-confidence were two of the other lessons that Singleton spoke about.

“The blacker the berry the sweeter the juice. I think kids need to know that it’s beautiful to have the skin that they’re in,” said Singleton. “I think every kid should feel celebrated no matter where they are from or what they look like.”

Singleton was only at the school for an afternoon, but teachers think that his legacy lives on in the school.

“I just love how he’s doing this after he’s been through so much. He gives back and pours love into everybody else,” said Heyward.