MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is planning an informative event that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

On June 22, MPCC will hold its half-day event, “Food for Thought: Intellectual Disabilities and the Workplace.”

MPCC says the goal of the event is to educate businesses on how to be more inclusive to increase their client bases, and how to hire candidates with intellectual disabilities.

“The Town is excited and proud to be a part of this event where we can all learn more about broader inclusivity,” said Mayor Will Haynie. “Everybody has unique skills and desires, and we are thrilled to frequent our local businesses that accommodate anyone who enters.”

Local experts, stakeholders, and intellectual disability resources will be featured in the program. Some panelists include representatives from the Medical University of South Carolina, Just Bee, Charleston County Disabilities Board, Beyond BASIC along with a number of local business owners.

Registration for the event is $50 for guests and $40 for Chamber members.

Refreshments will be provided at the event as well.

The event will happen at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mount Pleasant, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.