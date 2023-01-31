CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- During Black History Month, the International African American Museum is hosting a series of webinars that focus on African American genealogy.

The meetings are free, being held on Zoom and all on Saturdays.

“The things that we have coming up will hit the Lowcountry area and be able to address any state in the nation because we are the International African American Museum. We have offerings from our talks at least during the month of February that will cater to everyone,” said Shelley Viola Murphy, the Program Manager for the Center for Family History at the museum.

The events in chronological order are African American Genealogy Challenges, Getting Started with Lowcountry Genealogy, Researching for the United States Colored Troops and Charleston Domestic Slave Trade.

You can register for the events by clicking the links above. Dates and times can be found below.

African American Genealogy Challenges | Saturday, February 4, 1 p.m.

Getting Started with Lowcountry Genealogy | Saturday, February 11, 1 p.m.

Researching for the United States Colored Troops | Saturday, February 18, 1 p.m.

Charleston Domestic Slave Trade | Saturday, February 25, 1 p.m.

“Each of them is educational. Our mission is to help educate people on how to find their own ancestors, sharing their stories and what records and resources that are available,” said Murphy.

There is more programming happening at the museum before it opens. “First, there was the word”: Conversations with Authors Who Are Theologians is an event that will focus on religion in the Black community happening at 6:30 p.m. on February 21.

“We chose this one because it’s a part of our own history and culture. We wanted to talk about faith traditions that prior to our ancestors coming to America, what that looked like and how those same religions and faith traditions are honored in this country as well,” said Reverend DeMett Jenkins, Director of Education and Engagement at the museum.

The religions that are going to be discussed are Hoodoo, Haitian Vodoun and Yoruba-derived traditions that were practiced by Africans and other people before they learned about Christianity.

“It’s far. It’s vast. It’s complicated,” said Reverend Jenkins. “This is an opportunity to engage and to be educated and to learn about what these other faith traditions have to offer.