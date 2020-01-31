State Dept. issues “Do Not Travel” advisory for China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs has issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory for China.

The advisory came shortly after the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a global public health emergency.

“Level 4: Do Not Travel” is the most extreme category of threat.

The State Dept. website defines a Level 4 Advisory as “the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks,” noting that the emergency situations in countries with this distinction may prohibit the U.S. government from aiding U.S. citizens traveling in those countries.

The threats prompting advisories are of varying natures, including: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health, natural disaster, time-limited event (such as a controversial election), kidnapping or hostage taking, and other, according to the State Dept. website.

Advisory levels are subject to change in conjunction with circumstances in the given country.

There are only 13 countries in the world currently designated Level 4 Advisories: