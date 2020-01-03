UNC Chapel Hill Doctor treats astronaut in space

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CNN/WCBD) – A doctor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill recently worked on what was likely the case of a lifetime.

NASA contacted Dr. Stephen Moll, a blood clot specialist, to consult on an astronaut at the International Space Station who had a blood clot.

CNN reported that it was the first time anyone had suffered from a blood clot in space, so there was no protocol. Dr. Moll said that “all the decisions that had to be made were best guesses.”

Dr. Moll had to determine how the “Earthbound” treatment of blood thinners would translate in zero gravity: “I needed to weigh the risk-benefit of starting a blood thinner or not using a blood thinner.”

Dr. Moll chose to start the patient on blood thinners, which are in limited supply at the International Space Station.

Luckily, the treatment worked.

The astronaut even called Dr. Moll all the way from the International Space Station to thank him for his work.

The astronaut has returned to Earth and is doing well, according to CNN.