USA Swimming wants to postpone 2020 Summer Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. (WCBD) – USA Swimming is asking the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to “advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

USA Swimming shared a photo of a letter sent to the Committee’s CEO, Sarah Hirshland.

The letter, sent by USA Swimming’s CEO Tim Hinchey III, cautioned that “pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer.”

Hinchey went on to say that “the right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking.”

One significant point of concern for Hinchey was athlete preparation, which has been severely disrupted around the globe by the pandemic. Hinchey suggested that all of the disruptions “call into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all.”

Although Hinchey acknowledged that “there are no perfect answers and this will not be easy,” he believes that postponing the games by one year “is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021.”