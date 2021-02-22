Wife of “El Chapo” arrested on international drug trafficking charges

FILE- In this July 17, 2019 file photo, New York City police officer Ishmael Bailey, right, moonlights as a bodyguard for Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, as they leave Brooklyn federal court in New York, following Guzman’s sentencing. Bailey was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 on charges including possession and sale of a controlled substance, receiving bribes and official misconduct. Prosecutors say he transported cocaine for an undercover officer posing as a drug dealer. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Emma Coronel Aispuro (31), the wife of Mexican druglord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Loera, was arrested at Dulles International Airport Monday on charges of international drug trafficking.

‘El Chapo’ is the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Cornel Aispuro has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico. She is “charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.” She is also being investigated for conspiring with ‘El Chapo’ in multiple attempted/completed prison breaks.

She is scheduled to appear virtually in court Tuesday.

