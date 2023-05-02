FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach Police are still an investigating a deadly DUI crash that left a bride dead hours after her wedding on Friday.

The suspect in the crash, 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski, is facing three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and/or death.

Chief Andrew Gilreath said they are in the process of sending blood samples to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine the level of alcohol or substances in the suspect’s blood.

Police said Komoroski was driving a rental car at 65-miles-per-hour on East Ashley Avenue when she rear-ended a golf cart carrying a newlywed couple and two others.

The bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller, was killed. Her groom, Aric Hutchinson, and the other victims are still recovering.

“They did the sparkler exit. Got on the golf cart to go to their Airbnb for their wedding night. Didn’t make it,” said Mandi Jenkins, Miller’s sister.

According to Chief Gilreath, the department is serving search warrants at different locations and trying to get information on possible bars Komoroski may have been at before the crash.

“I think that’ll probably happen sooner than later. Within the next week or so, those will all be done,” Gilreath told News 2.

Meanwhile, officers are working with peer support groups to grapple with the heartbreaking scene they responded to that night.

“Coming on scene and seeing a cart that has driven clearly, you know they had signs on it talking about just being married. She was in a wedding type dress. Those are the things you know as a responding officer, you see those things and you try to maintain professionalism and do your job but you can’t help but think about that and it affects you,” Gilreath said.

He said the incident is a tragic reminder of what can happen when someone gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.