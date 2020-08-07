Investigators recover stolen church equipment in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County investigators say they recovered thousands of dollars in stolen church equipment.

On Sunday, August 2, two burglaries resulted in high-priced lawn equipment being stolen.

The equipment included a commercial zero-turn and riding lawn mowers, weed-eaters, and blowers.

Deputies met with people at Jericho United Methodist and Maple Cane Baptist Church during the investigation.

Investigators were able to obtain additional information that resulted in recovering all stolen items.

They are working to determine the number of individuals involved in the burglaries.

When the information is finalized, warrants will be issued for Second Degree Burglary.

The case remains open and active.

If anyone has any information on the case, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.