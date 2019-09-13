Investigators search for man who threatened to kill woman in August

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking an Orangeburg man wanted in an August assault case in which he threatened to kill a woman.

“Our investigation revealed this started a verbal argument that led to his escalating the dispute to hitting this victim,” the sheriff said. “Then he pulls out a handgun and begins firing it in this residential area.”

Ravenell said warrants have been obtained for 18-year-old Davonta Charley for first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The warrants are the results of an August 5 incident in which Charley started a verbal altercation with a woman over her fidelity.

According to a warrant, the B Street man struck the woman multiple times at a Roosevelt Gardens location, then pulled out a handgun while shouting, “I will kill you!”

The subject then fired the weapon, striking an apartment across the street.

Investigators say Charley is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide as well.

If anyone has any information on Charley’s location, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, midlandscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.

