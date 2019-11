Ladson, SC – Wednesday Charleston County deputies responded to the Ladson area to investigate a possible shooting just after 2:00 AM.

A vehicle with bullet holes was located, unoccupied, in the 9000 block of Highway 78, according to Office spokesman, Capt. Roger Antonio.

Around the same time, doctors were treating a man at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies are working to determine if the subject is connected to the damaged vehicle, Capt. Antonio says.