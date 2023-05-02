ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Isle of Palms is working to put new safety measures and changes into effect.

This includes a noise ordinance, a K-9 unit and a restriction on the number of people who can gather without a permit.

“Currently, any group can congregate on the beach and the police don’t have the ability to approach that group and ask them why they’re there and what’s going on nor do we have anyone on record for being responsible for the group,” IOP City Council member, Blair Hahn said.

Council voted Tuesday to require a permit for groups on IOP beaches 50 people and over.

The goal is to stop anything like last month’s shooting that left 5 people hurt from ever happening again.

Hahn said, “So the permit, which doesn’t cost any money, allows the police department to approach any group and say do you have a permit?”

Leaders are also considering a noise ordinance.

“We have a noise problem in certain areas of the island and so from my perspective, we need to put an ordinance in place,” Hahn said.

If the noise ordinance went into effect, residential, commercial, and beach front areas would have to stay under a certain decibel limit after 10 pm.

“The committee also voted today to hire a sound engineer that can come and monitor the sound issues on the island and give us some guidance and recommendations,” Hahn said.

Another item being presented is re-implementing a K-9 unit at the police department.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett says this would help on the safety end.

“Police working dogs do multiple different things. You can have a narcotics dog, you can have a gun sniffing dog, a bomb sniffing dog, community relations dog, cell phone dog, you can have dogs these days that can do almost anything,” Cornett said.

City council says they’ll continue the conversation, to make the island safer.

“It’s just an added layer of safety to allow us to understand what’s happening on our beaches to make sure we keep everybody safe, and everybody can enjoy the beach,” Hahn said.