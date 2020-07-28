IOP city council discussing further changes to parking, considering additional paid parking

Isle of Palms, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of palms leaders are considering cracking down even harder on parking restrictions. This comes after city council voted to significantly reduce the amount of beach access parking less than two weeks ago.

Public parking on the IOP has been significantly limited but more changes could be on the way. Among changes being discussed, paid parking in all areas listed as beach parking zones.

“There will be discussions regarding potential changes to the managed beach plan including implementing paid parking on the existing designated beach parking zones between 9am and 6pm,” says Robert Hanna, Assistant City Administrator for the Isle of Palms.

This meeting comes just two weeks after city council voted to limit the amount of parking available for those hoping to hit the beach, Martin Krebs says he’s surprised such measures haven’t been adopted already.

“A lot of people come here you know and so it’s an amenity and you’re going to pay for it one way or another,” says Martin Krebs, visiting from out of town.

Nothing has been finalized but Krebs and Cameron Wharton, who are both visiting from out of town, say other options should be considered by city council.

“Something that might involve multi-model transit, you know parking lots, you know you could do some bike sharing, you might run some transit,” says Krebs.

“I guess if they want to pay for it what I think is it should go to the people that live right in front of the grass,” says Wharton.

If and when other options are considered, Krebs believes discussions should be more inclusive.

“It’s important that everybody has a seat at the table, you know the residents of the community, businesses and of course the folks that are interested in bringing the business in,” says Krebs.

A more inclusive conversation to find a solution supported by as many as possible.

“The question is where is it reasonable to balance that demand,” says Krebs.

Council will also take up discussion regarding rehabilitation projects at the IOP Marina. That meeting began at 6pm, you can count on us to bring you the very latest on air and online.