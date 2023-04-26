ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders discussed the future lane configuration for the Isle of Palms Connector, and they also talked about potential new safety measures that could be implemented on their beach.

City council members agreed that new safety measures should be implemented, but not all agreed on which lane configuration for the Connector would benefit the island most.

Isle of Palms leaders talked extensively about the Connector lane configuration option they would select to recommend to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). SCDOT presented council with five different concepts for the Connector last December.

Council was split between Concept #3, which includes a median lane in the middle, and Concept #5, which has an additional traffic lane heading off the island toward Mount Pleasant.

“I implore every member of council to vote for the option recommended by our Safety Committee and our first responders,” Isle of Palms Councilman Blair Hahn said. “Please vote for option three.”

“If we go with option five and there’s two lanes off,” Councilman Rusty Streetman said, “for me that’s a plus. I think the faster we can get traffic off of this island, I’m all for that.”

“I don’t think we’re going to get another opportunity to alleviate traffic within the neighborhoods or off the island again like we have today,” Councilman Scott Pierce said, “so I am in full favor of option five.”

After discussion, council took a vote to recommend Concept #5. The motion passed 6 to 3.

Council then heard from Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett about safety recommendations he made following the April 7th beach shooting that left five wounded.

Some of the recommendations include a K-9 Unit, adding cameras along beach access paths and an ordinance that would limit the number of people who can gather to 25 unless they obtain a permit.

“When we started looking at our other beach communities,” Cornett said, “we are one of the few who do not have an ordinance to require a permit for large gatherings on public property including the beach or beach access paths.”

The first reading of the ordinance passed unanimously, and council will vote on the second reading next Tuesday.