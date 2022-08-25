ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam.

Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last 2.5 years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into a new home in Summerville that they found on Craigslist. After living in the house for eight weeks, they discovered a scammer was pretending to be American Homes 4 Rent.

Suddenly, the couple was out thousands of dollars and a place to live.

“I was calling family members, people I knew trying to see if they could come and help us. I was freaking out. I got so upset,” said Urick.

Urick and her husband fell on hard times after that, both financially and emotionally. The couple has been staying in a hotel. They even spent a few nights in their car.

“Some nights we didn’t have a meal because of this,” she explained.

Darla Hood frequents the IOP Harris Teeter and has gotten to know Urick over the years. After learning about her situation, Hood knew she wanted to help.

“We all go to the grocery store every day, we’re a small community, it’s a small island. I know that there has to be other people that would want to help her but maybe didn’t know,” said Hood.

She was right. Hood organized a gofundme which has reached over $30,000. With this money, the community was able to pay off the couple’s car, cell phone bill, and insurance for six months – among other things.

Hood’s social media was flooded with supportive comments from community members.

“Darla this is so awesome, I love Keera. I always talk to her while I’m in line,” Hood read aloud from a printed sheet of comments.

On Thursday, News 2 was there for the moment Hood surprised her friend with the exciting update.

“I never knew that anything like that could ever happen for me. I’ve never had people step up for me like that,” said Urick.

Hood said she is working on finding housing for the couple. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.