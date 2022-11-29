MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms continue to discuss livability issues on the island. On Tuesday, a committee discussed ways to deal with noise complaints across the island. City leaders considered potential changes to the current noise ordinances in place.

Some of the areas of highest focus surrounded pets, amplified noise at night, construction noise, muffler sound and more.

A lot of Tuesday’s discussion looked at limiting decibel levels and identifying the right levels to protect business and livability while deciding which areas should have more leeway than others. It’s just the latest livability issue taken up by city council.

“I do see the need for these types of statutes to prevent disrupting those things that are working, but I think this is not the best placement for it,” says Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

City leaders looked at new ways to enforce noise ordinances during the discussion on decibel limits, including where they should be restricted.

“What we do with the residential area is it has to be fines where the fines just get to be exorbitant in a residence,” says City Councilwoman Jan Anderson.

Discussions among the council committee focussed on residential areas versus commercial areas, saying commercial areas should be allowed between 70 and 85 decibels to protect businesses compared to 60 decibels in residential areas.

“But I think one thing with a business would be your business license would be in jeopardy, which just like we’re doing with short-term rentals, you know after so many strikes or so many founded complaints, your business license is in jeopardy,” says Chief Cornett.

One sticking point in the committee’s conversation was deciding where and how to measure noise decibels for commercial areas when a complaint is filed. In residential areas, the group discussed how loud is too loud, which led to some hesitation.

“I do too, and to me: I don’t see how you could even begin to enforce this here,” says Councilman Rusty Streetman.

One suggestion by the group was investing in ‘noise aware’. Similar to Ring doorbell cameras, ‘noise aware’ is a device attached to houses and buildings that measures noise levels and alerts homeowners of decibel limits.

“90% of noise complaints go away in a community when ‘noise aware’ is mandated,” says Councilman Blair Hahn.

During the meeting, officials drilled down to keeping much of the previous ordinances with decibel limits being the strongest suggestion. Chief Cornett believes most of the responsibility should fall on his agency.

“I’m a fan of officer digression and just having an internal practice of this is how we are going to address these with our livability and code enforcement,” says Chief Cornett.

The committee kept some of the previous ordinance’s language and added some changes; the revised noise ordinances will go before city council to decide if the changes are appropriate.