IOP leaders warn of heavy traffic, promote safety for beachgoers heading into Memorial Day weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders warn the community of potential heavy traffic as they head to the beach this weekend.

They advise people to check the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s beach cameras before heading to the beach.

They also urge for people to practice social distancing, follow all beach rules and park legally to avoid a ticket. They say that following these guidelines can ensure that everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend.

Heavy traffic has also been reported in the area today via SCDOT’s traffic cams.