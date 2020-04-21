IOP opens beaches for residents under heavy restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – As of noon today South Carolina beaches have reopened, some remain under heavy restrictions though including several Lowcountry Beaches. On Monday, Isle of Palms City Council voted to open beaches for island residents only.

These restrictions mean most Lowcountry and South Carolina residents are still unable to actually go the beach. Many beach communities are continuing to restrict access to their residents including the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach. Some Isle of Palms residents say they believe opening beaches to residents is a good first step.

“I’m super happy and it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of people and I’m seeing social distancing so I think it’s great,” says Isle of Palms resident Amanda Livingston.

“Obviously be cautious about it, I mean there’s not a lot of people out here right now but we’re just trying to enjoy some sun,”says resident P.J. Cardarelli. “Trying to keep our sanity.”

Beaches are back open but with heavy restrictions on the Isle of Palms. No sunbathing, tanning or sitting in chairs, is allowed, beaches are to be used for recreational or exercise purposes only. Sarah Meadows, an IOP resident says beach goers just need to be smart.

“I feel like if they are either living together already and we’re staying mostly six feet apart or so I think for the most part it’s safe,” says Meadows.

Livingston says as long as social distancing is being followed she believes people should be allowed to enjoy the beaches.

“As long as it’s not large groups of people, to be able to sit out here and you know just look at the ocean, I think there’s nothing wrong with that,” says Livingston.

And while residents are happy to be back on beaches, they have different opinions on how soon check points should be lifted.

“It seems like a bit early to kind of open the gates in my opinion,” says Livingston. “I think that it makes good sense until that curve is really flattened.”

“I think they should because we’ve been trapped inside for so long and and everyone loves the beach,” says Alex Bobey.

Cardarelli says he understands why the “Keep it Moving” Policy was put in place by city council.

“It’s just the Mayor being cautious you know trying to keep everybody in check without the numbers of the virus spreading or going up,” says Cardarelli.

But Cardarelli says he will continue to make the best of the situation at hand.

“You know we’re staying busy, just throwing a football around and going for a jog,” says Cardarelli. “It’s all you really can do.”

There was a handful of people sitting in beach chairs tanning on front beach Tuesday. The City of Isle of Palms says the Police Department is working diligently to enforce the social distancing restrictions as well as the “keep it moving” policy adopted on Monday by city council.