IOP residents, elected officials react to SCDOT’s planned changes, improvements to connector

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders and residents from the Isle of Palms say they have mixed feelings on changes proposed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the Isle of Palms Connector. The planned changes are aimed at increasing safety along the busy road shared by vehicle traffic and pedestrians. If approved, the changes would slow traffic and expand bike and pedestrian lanes.

Concerns among those most affected range from more backups in traffic to difficulties for emergency vehicles attempting to get over the Isle of Palms Connector. This comes just one day after SCDOT announced the plans to revamp traffic flow, a plan that could possibly be just months away from completion if approved.

Elected officials and residents alike are left with more questions than answers wondering why they weren’t included in preliminary discussions or briefed on studies.

“I would just like to see what studies they have,” says Isle of Palms City Councilman Ryan Buckhannon. “When was this plan started? Who was the driving force behind it?”

The SCDOT is planning to revamp the Isle of Palms Connector by expanding pedestrian and bicyclist lanes in both directions while shrinking the median and shifting traffic lanes to the middle of the bridge.

“I’m glad that they are looking at cementing it’s use but as far as I can tell, no one was asked about it,” says long-time Isle of Palms resident Ben Marks.

“Well, the city was basically surprised by the plan that was put forward by SCDOT,” says Councilman Buckhannon.

It’s a plan that comes with more questions than answers for the Isle of Palms Councilman. He believes it could be push back from last summer’s parking restrictions that draw the ire of many from around the Lowcountry and state leading the creation of the Charleston Beach Foundation.

“There’s probably some blow back from that and we’re not only seeing that through the state,” says Councilman Buckhannon. “You know we’re seeing it through the county, we’re seeing it through different government agencies. There is no doubt there is need for improvements to the connector.”

Myra Jones, of the Charleston Beach Foundation, provided a statement to News 2 that supported the proposal from SCDOT. “IOP councilmembers have expressed their wishes that “day trippers” travel to their island by alternate mode of transportation other than vehicles. By making travel safer for bicyclists, more people may choose to ride their bikes instead of driving vehicles onto the island. We hope that the IOP will welcome additional bicycles onto their islands, and allow for free parking of bicycles in designated areas, as bicycles take up less space than vehicles. The Charleston Beach Foundation supports all efforts to allow access to our beaches, by any mode of travel.”

The plan coming with mixed feelings among some residents and leaders. For some, the fear is it could make beach traffic worse on a road that often backs up into Mount Pleasant on a summer weekend.

“If you’re just going to build out the connector but not doing anything about the infrastructure here on IOP, it’s sort of like announcing there’s going to be a big party but then there’s only a six pack to go around,” says Marks.

For the long-time resident, Marks says SCDOT played both judge and jury when making the proposal.

“I think if they give us a chance to have input then everyone gets to buy into what comes of it.” says Marks.

A common ground, the need for improvements along the connector but without a conversation between all involved parties, residents say it’s a non-starter.

“I’m not opposed to the idea, but I’d say let’s just step back just a moment and let’s maybe start the conversation at the beginning rather than have us come in at the end,” says Marks.

A team from the SCDOT plans to present the proposed changes to the Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee next Thursday, February 4th. Councilman Buckhannon says SCDOT has indicated it plans to fast track the project with hopes of having it completed by early spring.