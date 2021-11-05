IOP businesses frustrated after being excluded from event happening at Front Beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – It takes days of preparations to get ready for “LOWVELO,” an annual fundraising event that raises money for lifesaving cancer research. The event has brought tables, chairs, tents and more to Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms.

Business owners like Jonathan Swartz of Luke ‘n Ollie’s say the preparations are blocking access to island businesses.

“It has blocked access to all the restaurants and all the shops. We are not included in the street fair and they are bringing in restaurants and other vendors,” Swartz says.

He says he would love to be a part of the event because he has a personal connection to the fight, losing his mother to breast cancer.

“I am not against the event. I think it is great. It was a great event for MUSC and I hope they make a lot of money. Other restaurants are upset because we didn’t have a knowledge of this,” Swartz says.

Swartz says he was never invited to or informed of the event. He had to call multiple agencies before finally getting an answer about the tents and port-o-potties set up outside his front door.

However, IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett says that’s not the case.

“Officers have passed out brochures and different items to let them know this event was taking place,” Chief Cornett says.

Cornett is making sure that all the other businesses along Ocean Boulevard are prepared for Saturday’s event.

“We do our best to make sure that we maintain a positive relationship with our businesses. We understand our businesses play a crucial role in our city,” Chief Cornett says.

While Swartz acknowledged that the road closures were advertised, he is still upset that details about the event were not made clear, and that local businesses were not given the opportunity to be involved.

“The businesses on Ocean Boulevard have no idea what’s going on other than they weren’t invited to participate,” says Swartz.

LOWVELO happens on Saturday November 6th and is put on by the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.