ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon at a hotel on Ocean Blvd.

According to the Isle of Palms Fire Department, crews were dispatched to The Palms Hotel at the Isle of Palms Beach Front for a propane gas leak.

Officials say one of three propane tanks had leaked.

The hotel was evacuated while fire personnel capped the leak and cleared the scene.

The propane company is en route to service the hotel.

This happened just hours before the annual fireworks show kicks off at the Isle Palms Beach Front Tuesday night.