ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is preparing for thousands of visitors on the island this Labor Day weekend. IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett says their main goal this weekend is to make sure everyone has a good time, but remains safe.

“We know that this is typically that weekend where we’ll see that last hoorah for the summer,” Cornett said.

And in anticipation of those large crowds, Cornett says his department, and other emergency personnel, have planned ahead.

“An increase in police officers,” he said, “an increase in firefighters and our medics are stationed over here. We plan to have people roving the beach, we’ll have officers assigned to traffic control and then just officers responding to calls for service.”

Aside from reminding beachgoers of the rules this weekend–no drinking, smoking or littering on the beach–Cornett says they’ll also be warning people about the dangers of going near areas that have been severely eroded due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

“You’ll notice that we might have closed down some of the beach access paths,” Cornett said. “3A, 2A and 1B were closed, and that’s because of the erosion at the end of it; it’s a sudden drop-off. So, if you see that there, please don’t go pass the tape that’s up there. We’re doing it to keep you safe.”

In April, a shooting that injured five people occurred on the beach during a large gathering. Cornett says they’re not aware of any gatherings taking place this weekend, and following that shooting, the city put a new ordinance in place to regulate large groups.

“We did have an ordinance pass that if you have a group of 50 or more individuals that are going to gather,” he said, “they have to have a permit. You need to get that turned in. If you’re planning to do that this weekend, you’re going to be too late to get that done.”

Cornett says because they’re expecting a busy weekend, he asks everyone to be patient driving into and out of the island.