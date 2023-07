ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say one person was injured Saturday morning following a golf cart crash on Isle of Palms.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle-vs-golf cart happened at 28th Ave and Hartnett Blvd at 10:20 a.m.

27th Ave at Hartnett Blvd and 29th Ave along Hartnett Blvd were closed as a result.

According to Sgt. Storen with IOPPD, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials cleared the roadways at 11:02 a.m.