Isle of Palms announces closings amid coronavirus outbreak

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Following the closure of schools statewide, the Isle of Palms announced some new procedures that will be implemented immediately.

The recreation center will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 until March 31. All recreational and athletic programs/classes will be postponed until further notice.

City hall offices will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17. City hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.

Police and fire departments will continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. The police department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply online will receive their permits and passes via mail.

Household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule, but is subject to change depending on any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.

All city council, committee, board, and commissions meetings will be postponed until further notice.

Municipal court, originally scheduled for March 25, will be postponed to April 22 and May 27.

The Annual Yard Sale, originally scheduled for March 28 is postponed.

The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.