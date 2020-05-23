Isle of Palms chief warns of full parking lot and heavy traffic

Have a question about the fight against COVID-19 and our "new normal?" Email the question, your name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv to have it answered on “Coronavirus House Calls.” Watch the next episode with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. CT inside this story.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking past statistics and taking your questions to Coronavirus Task Force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the federal government’s top epidemiologist, will be answering your questions about the fight against COVID-19 in the Nexstar digital original, "Coronavirus House Calls," hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.