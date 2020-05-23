Isle of Palms chief warns of full parking lot and heavy traffic

WCBD News 2
by: Antonio Stinson
Courtesy: Chief Cornettt/Twitter
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Chief Kevin Cornett announced that parking lots are already full on Isle of Palms.
Chief Cornett said that traffic is getting heavy on the island as well as along Palm Boulevard.
Just FYIParking lots are full on IOP, traffic is heavy getting on the island & along Palm Blvd.@IsleofPalmsPD @IOPCity #IOPPD #BeachPolice #IOPTraffic pic.twitter.com/v0dac9zxIB— Chief Cornett (@ChiefCornett) May 23, 2020
