ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City Council will hold an Emergency City Council Meeting tonight at 8:00 PM.

According to their meeting agenda, they will be discussing and considering emergency measures proposed for the safety and public health of the City of Isle Palms.

The meeting will be open to the public.

This meeting comes after the Isle of Palms removed their checkpoints on May 6.

