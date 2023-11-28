ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency beach restoration efforts will continue on the Isle of Palms after months of erosion.

“So, we’ve been doing a lot of work, restoration work. Either sandbags or trucking sand in or scraping sand at low tide. So, that’s been going, gosh I guess maybe midsummer,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds.

On Tuesday, IOP City Council received an update on this work which has mainly been focused on Breach Inlet. Coastal Science & Engineering said so far, 45,000 yards (CY) of sand have been scraped, another 10,000 yards were trucked in, and 800 sandbags have been installed.

CSE made a recommendation to council to truck in an additional 1,500 yards of sand in early December. City officials said there is about $400,000 left of the $1.2 million approved for the work back in October.

“This is a natural process it goes on, on the beaches with the eroding and rebuilding of the beaches. So, what we are doing is just working with nature to speed up this process of restoring those dunes,” explained Councilmember Jan Anderson.

Council also approved up to $300,000 to go to sand scraping and a sandbag revetment along Beachwood East. CSE said this area is experiencing shoal bypassing. The city is in the process of obtaining a permit for a more long-term project on that part of the island.

“Definitely there are some pools underwater, some water under some houses. We’ve got a permit pending for that area to do some work as well, coming up,” said Mayor Pounds.

According to city leaders, these are temporary fixes until the Army Corps of Engineers begins a major beach renourishment project which the mayor said involves bringing in $10 million worth of sand.

“So, we’re really just trying to stem the tide, literally, to get us to that point. It’s a much larger project,” the mayor told News 2.

That is set to get underway early next year.