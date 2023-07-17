ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Some parking tickets on the Isle of Palms have reached $100 for minor infractions.

Now people say they’re concerned the island is price gouging.

From January 2020 to December 2022, records show that 14,000 parking tickets were issued on the Isle of Palms.

The majority were for $100 dollars, but none were issued for less than $50 dollars, prices members of the Charleston Beach Foundation say are way too high.

“I did an analysis, and found that the average ticket statewide is $30, not $100,” Founder of the Charleston Beach Foundation, Myra Jones said.

Jones filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms in 2020 over the ticket prices.

A judge eventually ruled that the city had the right to set the price at what they think is necessary.

“The judge noted that the state law, the South Carolina state law allows $100 fines,” IOP City Councilmember, Blair Hahn said.

However, Jones is fighting prices again, calling them excessive and unnecessary.

Jones said, “For comparison, tickets on Sullivans Island are $50 and on Folly Beach they’re $60.”

Jones is also concerned the high\ ticket prices could backfire and damage the island’s economy.

“We’ve hear from thousands of people who will not go to the isle of palms because of the $100 tickets,” Jones said.

Councilmembers aren’t concerned about the ticket prices driving people away

Hahn said, “If you come out here on any weekend, the island is full. So, if our goal is to keep people, stop people from coming to the island, we’re doing a terrible job.”

Leaders say the ticket prices are a minor price to pay to keep the roads and citizens safe.

“We were not strictly enforcing parking, not as strict as we were this year. People were double parking, parking close to the road. Fire trucks couldn’t get through in a safe manner, police couldn’t get through in a safe manner,” Hahn said.

The Charleston Beach Foundation says they plan to take the issue to the statehouse and introduce legislation that would not allow municipalities to write unreasonable tickets for minor parking infractions.