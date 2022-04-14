ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a new island-wide speed limit on Isle of Palms.

Starting this week, any road that isn’t marked on the island will have a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit. It was previously 30.

According to Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett, this change will mainly affect side roads and neighborhoods. The chief said as traffic continues to increase on the island, many drivers attempt to go around it by going through the neighborhoods.

The new speed limit was implemented to keep people in those areas safe.

“It’s more preventative. Have we had accidents? Yes, but not related to the speed going through the neighborhoods. But it’s really something we’re trying to get in front of so we can make sure we keep anybody that’s walking, or playing or riding bikes in that area, safer,” explained Cornett.

The chief said the change in speed limit was approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and has been in the works since last year. On Monday, new speed signs were placed at the end of each bridge entering the island. They read “Island Wide Speed Limit 25 Unless Otherwise Posted.”

According to Cornett, Palm Boulevard will remain at 30 mph and the Isle of Palms Connector will remain at 45. Some streets are already marked at 15 mph and will remain the same.

Folly Beach rolled out a similar preventative measure in 2018 when they reduced the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph, island-wide.

“As a result, our cars are slower out here which is definitely an improvement safety-wise,” said Andrew Gilreath, the Director of Public Safety for the City of Folly Beach.

With a busy summer ahead, officials are urging drivers to take it slow and be patient. On IOP, the Chief said a speeding ticket can cost at least $80.