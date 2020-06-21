Isle of Palms officials warn of heavy traffic on Father’s Day

UPDATE: Beach parking at the Isle of Palms is now full including all paid parking lots and public parking on Palm Boulevard.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms warns potential beachgoers of heavy traffic near the beach.

The traffic is backed up to Rifle Range Road in Mt. Pleasant.

They ask for the public to check SCDOT cameras before heading to the beach.

Parking on Palm Boulevard is limited to parallel only 4 feet off pavement. No double parking is allowed.

They also ask for people to not block fire hydrants.

Parking violations will result in a $100 fine.