Isle of Palms parking restrictions eased on Sunday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Parking restrictions were lifted on the Isle of Palms today.

The easing restrictions follow a council vote on Thursday, August 13.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the decision is more of a structured, phased reopening of parking access.

The parking lots on Isle of Palms’ Front Beach are now reopened to 100% capacity.

Mayor Carroll said on Tuesday, August 18 the Ways and Means Committee will meet to discuss implementing paid parking on the beach parking areas on Palm Boulevard, 3rd through 9th Avenue and the the Breach Inlet Parking Lot.

