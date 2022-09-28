ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms are working to ensure they are ready for any impacts from what could be Tropical Storm Ian by the time it reaches South Carolina later this week.

The city has moved its operating condition to “Enhanced Awareness.” Leaders are meeting daily to review and provide updates on storm preparations, ensure buildings and facilities are secured, and that all necessary equipment and resources are on hand and working.

Sandbag operations are taking place at the Municipal Parking Lot while supplies last.

All Rec programs and classes canceled for Friday. The public dock at Marina and public restrooms at Front Beach will be closed on Friday.

“We are planning for office closures on Friday and activation of our Municipal Emergency Operations Center,” IOP leaders told News 2.