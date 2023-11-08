ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Short-term rentals have been a hot-button issue on the Isle of Palms, and last night the referendum to cap short-term rentals failed.

The short-term rental referendum would’ve put a cap on how many rentals were allowed on the island,

With a 54.5% majority vote, it failed.

Some council members see that as a win.

“The proposed ordinance was flawed,” councilmember Blair Hahn said.

Others feel differently.

“I was a little disappointed in the results,” councilmember John Bogosian said.

However, the conversation around a cap hasn’t necessarily stopped.

Hahn said, “This gives us a chance to start fresh.”

Hahn was opposed to the referendum as it appeared on the ballot.

He is proposing a different ordinance that would protect historically residential areas and implement a cap there.

“The concern is that rentals are starting to come into traditional island neighborhoods so let’s carve out the traditional island neighborhoods,” Hahn said.

Hahn’s proposal would exempt some neighborhoods under certain conditions and could require rezoning, but it’s something other council members say should be discussed.

“That’s one of the things the new council should look at and see if there’s some type of compromise,” Bogosian said.

For or against the cap, council members can agree on one thing. They all want to work together for the betterment of IOP.

“That’s why we’re elected. I think that’s why we have to try and put our heads together and try to determine again what residents really want,’ Bogosian said.

Along with the referendum vote, two new IOP city council members, Elizabeth Campsen and Ashley Caroll were elected.