Isle Of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, and Edisto Beach release joint statement on the potential reopening of public beach accesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach and the Town of Edisto Beach released a joint statement regarding the reports of the potential reopening of public beach accesses in South Carolina.

The cities said they will continue to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and will remain committed on maintaining safe regional practices.

They said there is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in the region has diminished.

They say that South Carolina is still in the acceleration phase and even with the reduction in growth of new cases, new cases could begin to grow quickly if social distancing restrictions are lifted.

All four coastal municipalities intend to maintain entry checkpoints and access restrictions after Gov. McMaster announces the reopening of the public beach accesses this week.

Charleston County Parks will also remain closed and the municipalities say they are working closely with Charleston County and Colleton County Governments on this effort.

They plan to “continue to collaborate on a coordinated, measured and staggered strategy to safely reopen their communities.”