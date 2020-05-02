Isle of Palms to hold virtual emergency city council meeting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms will hold a virtual emergency city council meeting on Saturday, May 1 at 3:00 PM.

According to the meeting agenda, the council will consider amendments to their emergency ordinance and other measures proposed for the safety and public health of the City of Isle of Palms.

The Isle of Palms voted to extend their checkpoint until May 12.

The checkpoints and access restrictions are currently from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

The public can join the virtual meeting through the Isle of Palms YouTube page.