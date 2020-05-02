Isle of Palms to hold virtual emergency city council meeting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms will hold a virtual emergency city council meeting on Saturday, May 1 at 3:00 PM.

According to the meeting agenda, the council will consider amendments to their emergency ordinance and other measures proposed for the safety and public health of the City of Isle of Palms.

The Isle of Palms voted to extend their checkpoint until May 12.

The checkpoints and access restrictions are currently from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

The public can join the virtual meeting through the Isle of Palms YouTube page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES