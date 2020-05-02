Isle of Palms votes in favor of access restrictions and checkpoints remaining in place

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council made decisions regarding new reservations and short term rentals.

The council voted in favor of having entry access restrictions and checkpoints remain in place from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM until Tuesday, May 12.

This decision comes after Gov. McMaster lifted the restrictions on short term rentals from areas defined as COVID-19 hotspots on Friday.

After May 12, beach parking will be restricted to the ocean side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, the land side of Palm Boulevard between 41st through 57th and half of Municipal Parking Lot B. However, no parking will be allowed between 3rd and 9th Avenue.

Short term rentals, hotel and overnight accommodations of 29 days or less are prohibited until May 12.

Council also ordered the creation of a task force of members of the short term rental, hotel and healthcare community, along with city staff, to develop a phased approach to reopen short term rentals and hotels with the aim of reopening as soon as possible, but no later than May 12.

The task force will meet no later than Wednesday, May 6.