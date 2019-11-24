It’s almost time for the 42nd Annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This year is the 42nd Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5k, being held at Marion Square on Thanksgiving Day.

Race day will begin at 7 a.m. for registration and packet pick up. The 5k run and walk will begin at 9 a.m. followed by live music, and then a children’s fun run at 10:30 a.m.

Registration costs $30 dollars for those who do not want a t-shirt, $38 dollars for those who do. Kids’ registration costs $10 dollars.

The Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble will you take you from Marion Square down to the battery on the meeting street side, and then back up to Marion Square on King Street.

This is the 9th largest 5k in the nation. Last year, the race brought out more than seven-thousand participants.

Greenwise and iHeartMedia are the proud gold sponsors of the race.

Proceeds from the event will benefit 30 local charities.