“It’s unlawful and unjustified.” Protesters rally against abortion ban in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – On Saturday, over a hundred people took over downtown Savannah to demonstrate their support for women’s rights.

Protesters, who are against Georgia’s Heartbeat abortion law, gathered in Madison Square to listen to speeches about reproductive health and freedom for women.

The law makes abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy.

Men and women marched side by side to Forsyth Park. Organizers told News 3 that they hope their march will encourage more people to speak out.

“It’s not necessarily that I’m angered. I am absolutely upset because it’s unlawful and unjustified,” said Sophia Wright.

The law is set to go into effect in six months.