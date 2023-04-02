COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says Asa Hutchison is “just another extremist joining the ever-expanding race for the MAGA base,” following Hutchinson’s entrance into the 2024 Republican primary.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he’s running for president in 2024, offering himself as an alternative for Republicans ready to turn the party away from Donald Trump.

Jamie Harrison released the following statement in response to Hutchinson’s announcement.

“After calling Donald Trump ‘the kind of transparent, straight-talking leader America needs,’ Asa Hutchinson now wants to rewrite history – but his support for Trump and the MAGA agenda speaks for itself,” Harrison began.

“As governor, Hutchinson signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, ripped health care away from thousands of Arkansans, and advocated for taking away the ACA’s protections for those with preexisting conditions.”

“He’s just another extremist joining the ever-expanding race for the MAGA base.”

Editor’s Note: AP contributed to this post