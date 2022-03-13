JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet shelters around the Lowcountry say there is a great need for adoptions and many are using creative ways to help pets find their forever home.

Sunday, Charleston’s first no-kill shelter and the Bohemian Bull bar collaborated for a pet adoption event with a twist.

Drinks, dancing and dogs. That’s what today’s Paws & Pints adoption event offered to customers at Bohemian Bull.

“The Bohemian Bull gave us a call and they’re right down the street from us,” April Vail, director of development at Pet Helpers, said. “We decided that we wanted to have a community event where we could come out here and just have a wonderful day together and try to get some puppies adopted.”

The Bohemian Bull donated a portion of its Sweetwater 4/20 sales from Sunday’s event to Pet Helpers in an effort to get more pets adopted.

“These animals need a great home,” Bohemian Bull manager Joseph Acheson said. “Pet Helpers nonprofit, growing up around here on James Island, it’s always been close to our hearts here, so it’s definitely a good cause.”

Pet Helpers says there is a major need for adoptions in the Lowcountry.

“We have so many pets that don’t have homes,” Vail said. “Our goal is to find them a forever home, so that we do not have to euthanize any.”

The nonprofit says finding a family for sheltered animals is crucial.

“The forever home gives them a place so that they can have love and someone to take care of them and meet all of their needs,” Vail said. “So that they don’t have to stay in a shelter.”

Andy Ware, who gave his dog Hoppy her forever home two years ago, says he enjoyed the event for two reasons.

“Pet Helpers does a great function here with their no-kill shelter,” he said. “I think it’s really cool. We like to support them. I love Bohemian Bull, they got good beer. It’s a great event and a great place to hang out.”

He says now he and Hoppy are inseparable.

“I’m with her 24/7,” Ware said. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Pet Helpers encourages anyone interested in adopting to visit the shelter, or visit their website.