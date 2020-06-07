James Island Connector reopens after two injured in shooting

UPDATE: The James Island Connector is now reopen.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced that the James Island Connector on SC Highway 30 is closed due to a shooting in the area.

According to officials, two people are injured and were in vehicles at the time of the shooting.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

CPD and Crime Scene are working the area.

They are requesting for everyone to find an alternate route.

They announced that it is not related to any current protests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to called the CPD on duty detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.