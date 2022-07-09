JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Parks will host their annual Youth Triathlon on July 30 at James Island County Park.

According to Charleston County Parks, the Youth Triathlon is its youth version of the Sprint Triathlon that happens also at the park.

The triathlon is open to children from ages 7-15 years old.

Participants ages 11- 15 will compete in a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike, and a 2-mile run.

Participants ages 7-10 will complete a 100-yard swim, 3-mile bike, and a 1-mile run.

The race provides children with the opportunity to compete in a safe environment and swim zone.

Following the swim, participants will head to paths and monitored roadways for run and bike courses.

The race will kick off at 7:15 a.m. with an awards ceremony following the race.

Those interested in the event can register online until July 25. A registration fee of $50 is required.

All participants will receive free entry to the County Park Splash Zone on race day.