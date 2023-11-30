JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Calls to remove a tree on James Island known as “the Widowmaker” are growing louder after a deadly crash earlier this month.

“It has touched every corner of James Island. We all are mourning,” said Jametta Hamilton.

Hamilton is mourning the loss of her two sons, 29-year-old Earl Hamilton Jr. and 27-year-old James Hamilton, who both died in the crash along with their two longtime friends, 26-year-old Mitchell Watson, and 29-year-old Tyler Barron.

Charleston Police said it happened early in the morning on November 18th when their car ran off Riverland Drive and struck a tree. A petition with over 1,100 signatures is demanding the “Widowmaker” be removed.

“This tree has been here for centuries probably. And I understand the environment and I understand how important it is for us, but we have plenty trees. And this is a deadly tree. So why not cut it down?” asked Hamilton.

According to data provided by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, since 2018, there have been 23 crashes on Secondary-53 between S-94 and George Griffith Boulevard that have involved a tree.

The data showed two of those crashes have been fatal.

News 2 went to Riverland Drive to get video of the tree but was unable to do so safely. Meanwhile, Angie Bellinger owns the nearby Workmen’s Café. She said the tree has caused concern for her when driving at night.

“I take my time driving around there.” Bellinger later went on to say “so, I understand why they want the ‘Widowmaker’ moved, I get it. And so, I’m kinda like in the middle,” she said.

Hamilton hopes to prevent families from having to experience a loss like her own.

“My heart is broken, and I cannot turn back the hands of time, but I am wanting and am willing try to make it easier for my fellow man. For the person that may be affected later. Try to avoid that situation for them,” Hamilton told News 2.

She and others planned to speak at the Charleston County Council meeting Thursday night.