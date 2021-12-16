James Island neighbors concerned about potential brewery behind their homes

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The possibility of a new brewery on James Island has some residents concerned.

On Thursday night, James Island Town Council voted in favor of rezoning request to turn the old fire station on Camp Road into commercial property for “beverage and related products manufacturing and retail sales and services uses.”

The fire department relocated to a nearby building earlier this year.

A recent online petition from Beer Engineer Supply shows they intend to use the Camp Road property for a production brewery, taproom, restaurant, and live music space.

Lauren Platt is a resident at Rivers Point Condominiums. She said she is concerned because her backyard sits adjacent to the property in question. She is worried about the potential noise from the crowds and events, as well as the smells that come with the fermentation process. But her main concern is the potential danger of “combustible gasses used in the brewing process.”

“Should something happen, it’s 14 feet and a few inches from my bedroom window,” Platt said.

Platt and others spoke out against the proposed brewery during last month’s Town Council meeting. She also started an online petition opposing the brewery, which has over 80 signatures.

Platt said she hopes leaders can find a different purpose for the property.

Other residents disagree, saying the business would be a good social and economic addition to the community.

At Thursday’s Town Council meeting, councilmembers acknowledged that the only step being taken presently was the approval to rezone the property. They said that before the brewery moves in, they could potentially implement conditions such as the requirement for a tall fence and some sort of sound barrier.

One councilman said that he personally drove out to the property to see how it fit in to the neighborhood. He said that while he empathized with the valid concerns of the residents, he believed that the brewery would ultimately be a good thing.

News 2 reached out to Beer Engineer Supply and the residents hoping to open the brewery. We are still awaiting a response.