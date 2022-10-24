JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars can drive up to twice the posted speed limit on Clearview Drive on James Island according to neighbors who are seeing speeding happen too much in their neighborhood.

Neighbors agree that there’s a problem and want to find a solution.

“Cars speeding in and out going in excess of the 25 mile per hour speed limit,” said Ryan Wynkoop, who lives in the area.

“On Clearview (Drive) maybe around the end of the day they go fast. There are some traffic problems,” said another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Stop signs, speed bumps and an increased police presence are some of the solutions being discussed in the community.

“We’d like to see more traffic safety measures,” said Wynkoop.

“Maybe more policeman policing around the short period of time when people come into the neighborhood from school and work,” said the anonymous neighbor.

Wynkoop had filed a request to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to install a three-way stop at the intersection of Clearview Drive and Tennent Street months ago. He thought the work was completed on Friday when two stop signs appeared at the intersection to make it a three-way stop.

“I saw that happened and assumed that the state had finally come out and put things in. I was thrilled about it,” said Wynkoop.

Before and after the stop signs were placed at the intersection.

But, a complaint was lodged from neighbors with the Town of James Island about illegally installed stop signs at the intersection.

“The Town contacted SCDOT, who explained that they had not authorized or installed new stop signs. A Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he had been patrolling the neighborhood on Thursday night, and the signs were not there. Town public works and code enforcement officials removed the stop signs,” said James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey.

SCDOT says that the work order number provided to News 2 from Wynkoop about the three-way stop showed up in their system as an old request from February that was completed.

“The order was to clean and straighten the existing signs and re-bolt them if needed. SCDOT did not install any stops signs or make any changes at that intersection on Thursday October 20, 2022,” said Pete Poore, the Director of Communications for SCDOT.

Blacked out white lines and filled in dirt from when the Town of James Island took out the signs.

Wynkoop and his neighbors are looking for answers about how to keep their neighborhood safe.

“I need somebody to step up and take ownership of this issue and work with the residents to really listen to us and respond and put in place what we think is a reasonable traffic safety measure,” said Wynkoop.

Some neighbors believe a community member put the stop signs there themselves. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the illegal placement of the signs according to the Town of James Island.