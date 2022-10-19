JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed development in a James Island neighborhood has some residents feeling concerned.

On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission reviewed a plan to build 16 townhomes along Theresa Drive. The development would be located on about 2.6 acres of land adjacent to the James Island Connector.

Some residents in the area aren’t on board with the potential change.

“If they change this street, are they going to change what we have to pay? Are they going to change, you know, who is going to come and clean up and do all of those things?” asked Tammy Rodriguez who lives on Theresa Drive.

Much of that area is low-lying and contains wetlands which also raised concern among neighbors.

“The long-term impact of this? Who knows? My concern is about runoff to neighboring properties and how this might impact the whole community which is a very small community,” said Lindsay Hamrick, a nearby resident.

Although the city has designated future use of the land as low-impact and conserved, leaders said the portion of the property that would be used for the development is mostly located on high land.

“A pretty substantial amount of this property will be either left alone, the wetlands area, or will be dedicated to stormwater infrastructure to address the relatively small amount of land that’s being disturbed for the development,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Officials said the plans will also be heard by the City’s Technical Review Committee. News 2 reached out to the developer but did not hear back.