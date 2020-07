JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island Town Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 5 at around 4:00 pm.

The special meeting will be held through Zoom.

The meeting will discuss an amendment to an emergency ordinance regarding people wearing face masks.

The town previously passed an ordinance recommending people to wear face masks at public places including restaurants and retail stores.

